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Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a public health roundtable at the Florida State Capitol
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91 views • March 22, 2021
10 Tampa Bay, March 18, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning.
The governor is joined by Dr.Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff at the Florida State Capitol.
Among the panel of scientists and researchers is former Trump White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas. Atlas, a former Fox News commentator, resigned from his position in December after contradicting many public health officials, CBS News reports. http://bit.ly/2Q7jer9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V7ZqnoKdUQ
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning.
The governor is joined by Dr.Scott Atlas, Professor Sunetra Gupta, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Dr. Martin Kulldorff at the Florida State Capitol.
Among the panel of scientists and researchers is former Trump White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Scott Atlas. Atlas, a former Fox News commentator, resigned from his position in December after contradicting many public health officials, CBS News reports. http://bit.ly/2Q7jer9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V7ZqnoKdUQ
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