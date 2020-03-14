Creativity, Light Language, and Activation - A Chat With Lightstar and Steve Libby

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Just a note...the video quality is not the best from my end, and the audio quality in the Light Language transmission went a little bit wonky too for some reason...so my apologies. I'm not entirely sure what happened there. Or perhaps it was meant on purpose...who knows. We were in the midst of a Merc Retro when recording this video. (Just sayin'!) However the audio of us talking is fine. The video is about an hour and 48 minutes -- so grab some tea, coffee, popcorn, and enjoy the content.
Lightstar's Sessions and Products:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com
Donate to Lightstar's Channel:
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Steve Libby's Website and YouTube Channel:
https://www.starbornmessenger.com
https://www.youtube.com/user/stevelibby3
Buy Lightstar's Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html