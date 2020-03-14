Creativity, Light Language, and Activation - A Chat With Lightstar and Steve Libby

This video is a Collaborative Conversation with my friend Steve Libby, a super talented intuitive tarot reader, reiki healer, and musician. Here in the "Creative Zone" we go down the rabbit hole discussing a variety of topics: the importance of creativity, facing fears and self-doubts, grounding, my Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck, and of course...Light Language. I also transmit a Light Language Grounding Transmission from The Guardians. Galactic Love to All! Love, LightstarJust a note...the video quality is not the best from my end, and the audio quality in the Light Language transmission went a little bit wonky too for some reason...so my apologies. I'm not entirely sure what happened there. Or perhaps it was meant on purpose...who knows. We were in the midst of a Merc Retro when recording this video. (Just sayin'!) However the audio of us talking is fine. The video is about an hour and 48 minutes -- so grab some tea, coffee, popcorn, and enjoy the content.Lightstar's Sessions and Products:Donate to Lightstar's Channel:Steve Libby's Website and YouTube Channel:Buy Lightstar's Magical Dimensions Oracle Deck: