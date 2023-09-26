New York City is Gearing Up To Pay Over $1,000,000,000 on Just Hotels Over The Next 3 Years To House Illegal Immigrants. ‼️⚠️
🔸️That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.”
🔸️But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost of the migrant crisis will be about $12B over the next 3 years.
🔸️“We are past our breaking point,” he said. “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day. Almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”
🔸️Residents in NYC have had enough. In the video below, Staten Island locals were arrested for blocking migrant buses.
From Colllinrugg on X
#news #events #trending
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.