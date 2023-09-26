Create New Account
New York City is Gearing Up To Pay Over $1,000,000,000 on Just Hotels Over The Next 3 Years To House Illegal Immigrants. ‼️⚠️


🔸️That’s what happens when you call yourself a “Sanctuary City.”


🔸️But that’s just the hotel costs. NYC Mayor Eric Adams estimates the total cost of the migrant crisis will be about $12B over the next 3 years.


🔸️“We are past our breaking point,” he said. “With more than 57,300 individuals currently in our care on an average night, it amounts to $9.8 million a day. Almost $300 million a month and nearly $3.6 billion a year.”


🔸️Residents in NYC have had enough. In the video below, Staten Island locals were arrested for blocking migrant buses.


From Colllinrugg on X


