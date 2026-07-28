The Storm Is Here – Hold the Line





The next four months mark the most critical phase of this worldwide spiritual and earthly war. The Luciferian bloodline families are systematically crumbling. The 2020 election fraud is being ripped wide open and exposed to the entire world. Justice comes at last.





Julie delivers a powerful message of vigilance and hope. The enemy is desperate—nuclear scares, false flags, blackouts, weather manipulation—they will try anything. But nothing will stop what's coming. We fear nothing.





D-Day is here. Full exposure is right around the corner. We the people are awakening in unprecedented numbers, boldly rising up and reclaiming our God-given freedoms and republic.





Stay vigilant. Stay prepared. Pray without ceasing. Stand firm. Hold the line. The storm is here. We win because God wins.





What a time to be alive.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.