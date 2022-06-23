Gableman says Wisconsin should decertify 2020 election

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TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv The planned oil shortage called out at hearing https://bit.ly/39OMOMf
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