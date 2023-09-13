Hawk - The Pacific Admiral Will Have No Problem Nuking Red China

"Charbonneau commission finds corruption widespread in Quebec's construction sector". Go to Google Maps and take a good look at the elevated freeways in montreal "canada". Can you gues how many billions of dollars quebec gets each year from the West?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.