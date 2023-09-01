From Maui to Mass Mayhem with Topher Gardner

Follow Topher Gardner's work and his Biocharisma Podcast!https://topherhq.com/
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
Maui D.E.W: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon? Judge For Yourself..
Satellite Images Map of Maui Wildfires
https://ion.cesium.com/stories/viewer/?id=9108dff4-38bb-43dc-b5a6-e2b3e5f69d1d
🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS
#702: The Mothra Effect Of Laser Developed Atmosphere Systems On Weather With Jim Lee and Topher Gardner
Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli. August 25, 2023
Ep. #612: MANUFACTURED DESTRUCTION w/ Jim Lee
Into the Parabnormal with Jeremy Scott. August 23, 2023
https://parabnormalradio.com/2023/08/23/ep-612-manufactured-destruction-jim-lee/
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
🔗 @ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
