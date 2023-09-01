Create New Account
From Maui to Mass Mayhem with Topher Gardner
Alex Hammer
4262 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

Follow Topher Gardner's work and his Biocharisma Podcast!https://topherhq.com/


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Maui D.E.W: Evidence of Direct Energy Weapon? Judge For Yourself..

htt


Satellite Images Map of Maui Wildfires

https://ion.cesium.com/stories/viewer/?id=9108dff4-38bb-43dc-b5a6-e2b3e5f69d1d


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

#702: The Mothra Effect Of Laser Developed Atmosphere Systems On Weather With Jim Lee and Topher Gardner

Tin Foil Hat Podcast with Sam Tripoli. August 25, 2023


Ep. #612: MANUFACTURED DESTRUCTION w/ Jim Lee

Into the Parabnormal with Jeremy Scott. August 23, 2023

https://parabnormalradio.com/2023/08/23/ep-612-manufactured-destruction-jim-lee/


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

🔗 @ClimateViewer

https://connect.climateviewer.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

