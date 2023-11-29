Create New Account
Harmful covid jabs to pilots
Published 19 hours ago

Navy Medical Officer reveals database data tracking the health conditions of American aircraft and helicopter pilots, shows great increases in heart failure, myocarditis, etc.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VenupHTWRX1k/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnhtqzxBopzk/



