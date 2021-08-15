© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko SMASHES Globalists, Exposes “Global Genocidal Event”
Follow
1
Share
Report
451 views • August 15, 2021
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have “jab remorse”, the show isn’t over, and there are ways to
treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
source:
StewPeters.tv
-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
-Nominated for the Nobel Prize
-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom.
If you have “jab remorse”, the show isn’t over, and there are ways to
treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.