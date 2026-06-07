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LINDSEY GRAHAM: “I go back to South Carolina and I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mideast. To all the isolationists: I’m not with you, I’m with Israel. God bless Israel. We should move all of our stuff to Israel.”
I can’t believe he actually said this on live television.
Source @Stew Peters ✝️🇺🇸
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