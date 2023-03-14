Foreign Interference and Canada’s Elections with The Hon. Stockwell Day

Is China influencing Canada’s election outcomes?
Global news reported that Canadian intelligence officials delivered a series of sensitive briefings to the Prime Minister and select cabinet members with evidence that China ran a sophisticated operation to influence the 2019 vote.
They also reported the Prime Minister was counselled to revoke the nomination of one of his candidates, MP Han Dong, whom they suspected was being supported by the People’s Republic of China’s foreign interference network.
In response, Prime Minister Trudeau pushed back, saying CSIS has no power to tell a political party who to run as a candidate and who not to.
As a result, many officials are calling for a public inquiry on the issue, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and former CSIS Director Richard Fadden.
The Hon. Stockwell Day joins us to give insight into what’s happening and why it matters so profoundly. While in office, Mr. Day served as the Federal Minister of Public Safety and worked closely with CSIS.
Thanks for joining us.
____________________________
Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate
____________________________
If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:
https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join
ALSO, FIND US AT:
Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/
Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv
Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene
Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv
Gab: https://gab.com/faytene
#faytene #canada #china #election #interference #csis #intelligence #ndp #liberal #parliament
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.