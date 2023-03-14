Foreign Interference and Canada’s Elections with The Hon. Stockwell Day

Is China influencing Canada’s election outcomes?





Global news reported that Canadian intelligence officials delivered a series of sensitive briefings to the Prime Minister and select cabinet members with evidence that China ran a sophisticated operation to influence the 2019 vote.





They also reported the Prime Minister was counselled to revoke the nomination of one of his candidates, MP Han Dong, whom they suspected was being supported by the People’s Republic of China’s foreign interference network.





In response, Prime Minister Trudeau pushed back, saying CSIS has no power to tell a political party who to run as a candidate and who not to.





As a result, many officials are calling for a public inquiry on the issue, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and former CSIS Director Richard Fadden.





The Hon. Stockwell Day joins us to give insight into what’s happening and why it matters so profoundly. While in office, Mr. Day served as the Federal Minister of Public Safety and worked closely with CSIS.





Thanks for joining us.

____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:





Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Flote: https://flote.app/user/Faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #china #election #interference #csis #intelligence #ndp #liberal #parliament