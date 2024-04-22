4/21/2024

Romans 2:4 The Goodness of God

Intro: What does it mean to be good? We don’t’ know because we are not good. We have times when we are good. We have moments. But God is good all of the time. That should give us great assurance and confidence in Him. He will always do what is right, what is best for us in the LONG run. This is not a sprint……this life we live…… it is an endurance race. And we WIN! We win because God is God and God is Good!