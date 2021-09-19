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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION | A PLAN FOR TOTAL WORLD-WIDE CONTROL | PART 1
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2 views • September 19, 2021
COMMUNIST SUBVERSION | A PLAN FOR TOTAL WORLD-WIDE CONTROL | PART 1
https://youtu.be/xeDPSdWJNO0
https://neighborhood.openlid.org/video/view/1238
Communist Subversion | A Plan for World-Wide Total Control | Part 1
Communist Subversion Part 1 provides a high level overview on the many layers to understanding the culprits involved in the New World Order. Part 1 provides a review and commentary by Jeremy Elliott on the classic works of G. Edward Griffin and Yuri Bezmenov as they relate to the New World Order and current events.
G. Edward Griffin
Griffin provides details on the mysterious and infamous "They," the Secret Societies, the puppet-masters behind the scenes who control the governments of the world through carefully constructed "Rings of Power." These power groups maintain generational plans for the implementation of a world wide communistic government, ushering in a New World Order. Griffin notes that this single unified government aspiration is enacted using:
- A Collectivist ideology
- Communism (under the banner of socialism)
- A Fabian strategy
- Pincer military tactics
...which leads to the consolidation of all national sovereignty, into the hands of a small, but elite group, in the "Rings of Power."
G. Edward Griffin Books:
- The Fearful Master: A Second Look at the United Nations - G. Edward Griffin
- The Creature from Jekyll Island - G. Edward Griffin
Communism Good Reads:
- Communist Manifesto - (originally, Manifesto of the Communist Party) - Karl Marx
- The New Program (2nd draft)
- American Negro Problems - John Pepper (Alias: Joseph Pogany)
- Political Affairs Magazine (online)
- The Watts Upsurge (A Communist Appraisal) - Communist Party of the United States of America. Southern California District.
- The Peoples World - Online: Peoplesworld.org
- The Worker - Communist Party USA
- The Crusader - Robert F. Williams
- The New Role of National Legislative Bodies in the Communist Conspiracy - Jan Kozak
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (Alias: Tomas Schuman)
Yuri Bezmenov details the process of how a non-communist country is converted into communism through the 4 stages of ideological subversion. Once Ideological Subversion is in focus, we can see clearly how the entire world is being duped to accept this long standing communistic world government agenda enforced by governments on behalf of the "Rings of Power." Together, Griffin and Bezmenov provide key insights into how the "they" subvert the world under their control, from behind the scenes, but in plain sight.
Bezmenov books:
- Deception Was My Job (The Testimony of Yuri Bezmenov Propagandist for the KGB) - Yuri Bezmenov
- Love Letter to America - Yuri Bezmenov
Affiliate Links:
Tragedy & Hope
https://amzn.to/2QLwkup
The Anglo-American Establishment
https://amzn.to/3tBybk8
The Communist Manifesto
https://amzn.to/3auC9Ub
On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - Herbert Aptheker
https://amzn.to/3xdosCP
Color, Communism and Common Sense - Manning Johnson
https://amzn.to/3eiVtVJ
https://youtu.be/xeDPSdWJNO0
https://neighborhood.openlid.org/video/view/1238
Communist Subversion | A Plan for World-Wide Total Control | Part 1
Communist Subversion Part 1 provides a high level overview on the many layers to understanding the culprits involved in the New World Order. Part 1 provides a review and commentary by Jeremy Elliott on the classic works of G. Edward Griffin and Yuri Bezmenov as they relate to the New World Order and current events.
G. Edward Griffin
Griffin provides details on the mysterious and infamous "They," the Secret Societies, the puppet-masters behind the scenes who control the governments of the world through carefully constructed "Rings of Power." These power groups maintain generational plans for the implementation of a world wide communistic government, ushering in a New World Order. Griffin notes that this single unified government aspiration is enacted using:
- A Collectivist ideology
- Communism (under the banner of socialism)
- A Fabian strategy
- Pincer military tactics
...which leads to the consolidation of all national sovereignty, into the hands of a small, but elite group, in the "Rings of Power."
G. Edward Griffin Books:
- The Fearful Master: A Second Look at the United Nations - G. Edward Griffin
- The Creature from Jekyll Island - G. Edward Griffin
Communism Good Reads:
- Communist Manifesto - (originally, Manifesto of the Communist Party) - Karl Marx
- The New Program (2nd draft)
- American Negro Problems - John Pepper (Alias: Joseph Pogany)
- Political Affairs Magazine (online)
- The Watts Upsurge (A Communist Appraisal) - Communist Party of the United States of America. Southern California District.
- The Peoples World - Online: Peoplesworld.org
- The Worker - Communist Party USA
- The Crusader - Robert F. Williams
- The New Role of National Legislative Bodies in the Communist Conspiracy - Jan Kozak
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (Alias: Tomas Schuman)
Yuri Bezmenov details the process of how a non-communist country is converted into communism through the 4 stages of ideological subversion. Once Ideological Subversion is in focus, we can see clearly how the entire world is being duped to accept this long standing communistic world government agenda enforced by governments on behalf of the "Rings of Power." Together, Griffin and Bezmenov provide key insights into how the "they" subvert the world under their control, from behind the scenes, but in plain sight.
Bezmenov books:
- Deception Was My Job (The Testimony of Yuri Bezmenov Propagandist for the KGB) - Yuri Bezmenov
- Love Letter to America - Yuri Bezmenov
Affiliate Links:
Tragedy & Hope
https://amzn.to/2QLwkup
The Anglo-American Establishment
https://amzn.to/3tBybk8
The Communist Manifesto
https://amzn.to/3auC9Ub
On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - Herbert Aptheker
https://amzn.to/3xdosCP
Color, Communism and Common Sense - Manning Johnson
https://amzn.to/3eiVtVJ
Keywords
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