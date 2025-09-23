BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‘This Will be Huge’ European Hospitals Preparing for War: British Intel
"We're moving towards war and it'll be a big war," warns Alastair Crooke, veteran British diplomat and founder of Conflicts Forum, referring to Iran and the broader Middle East. unrest. “Netanyahu has been preaching 25 years about the need to break Iran and to install a sympathetic government." He also explains that the geopolitical and economic landscape is shifting dramatically as China revolutionizes global finance with the China Super Monetary Highway. “The Chinese have taken it up… they now call it the Renminbi Settlement System. And they have launched it. There are already 11 Asian states on it and five Middle Eastern states using it,” Crooke says. Additionally, he highlights strategic shifts in the Gulf, including Saudi-Pakistan defense agreements and Chinese defense installations, signaling a “tectonic” change in global alliances.

Chapters:

00:00 Super China highway

09:34 Mbridge project – China’s motivation

13:50 What it means for the USA

16:50 What cards the US has

18:47 Why trust China?

21:51 Doha meeting

23:35 Big war is coming

27:40 Europe is collapsing

28:22 Petrodollar creation

29:30 Reason behind gold move

31:05 U.S. treasuries

32:28 UK free speech

34:39 What should people do?

Download The Private Wealth Playbook — a data-backed guide to strategically acquiring gold and silver for maximum protection, privacy, and performance. Plus, get Daniela Cambone's Top 10 Lessons to safeguard your wealth (FREE) 👉 https://www.danireport.com/

Mirrored - ITM TRADING, INC

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

iranchinawargoldalastair crooke
