‘This Will be Huge’ European Hospitals Preparing for War: British Intel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"We're moving towards war and it'll be a big war," warns Alastair Crooke, veteran British diplomat and founder of Conflicts Forum, referring to Iran and the broader Middle East. unrest. “Netanyahu has been preaching 25 years about the need to break Iran and to install a sympathetic government." He also explains that the geopolitical and economic landscape is shifting dramatically as China revolutionizes global finance with the China Super Monetary Highway. “The Chinese have taken it up… they now call it the Renminbi Settlement System. And they have launched it. There are already 11 Asian states on it and five Middle Eastern states using it,” Crooke says. Additionally, he highlights strategic shifts in the Gulf, including Saudi-Pakistan defense agreements and Chinese defense installations, signaling a “tectonic” change in global alliances.
Chapters:
00:00 Super China highway
09:34 Mbridge project – China’s motivation
13:50 What it means for the USA
16:50 What cards the US has
18:47 Why trust China?
21:51 Doha meeting
23:35 Big war is coming
27:40 Europe is collapsing
28:22 Petrodollar creation
29:30 Reason behind gold move
31:05 U.S. treasuries
32:28 UK free speech
34:39 What should people do?
✅ FREE RESOURCES
Download The Private Wealth Playbook — a data-backed guide to strategically acquiring gold and silver for maximum protection, privacy, and performance. Plus, get Daniela Cambone’s Top 10 Lessons to safeguard your wealth (FREE) 👉 https://www.danireport.com/
Mirrored - ITM TRADING, INC
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING