‘This Will be Huge’ European Hospitals Preparing for War: British Intel

"We're moving towards war and it'll be a big war," warns Alastair Crooke, veteran British diplomat and founder of Conflicts Forum, referring to Iran and the broader Middle East. unrest. “Netanyahu has been preaching 25 years about the need to break Iran and to install a sympathetic government." He also explains that the geopolitical and economic landscape is shifting dramatically as China revolutionizes global finance with the China Super Monetary Highway. “The Chinese have taken it up… they now call it the Renminbi Settlement System. And they have launched it. There are already 11 Asian states on it and five Middle Eastern states using it,” Crooke says. Additionally, he highlights strategic shifts in the Gulf, including Saudi-Pakistan defense agreements and Chinese defense installations, signaling a “tectonic” change in global alliances.

