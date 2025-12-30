Footprints (Bigfoot & UFOs)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bigfoot and UFO's are a popular subjects today and the interest continues to grow. There are many theories out there today on both subjects. In the Pacific Northwest we have numerous sighting of both Bigfoot and UFO's. The bible touches on these subjects throughout it's pages and teaches that in the last days many strange events will occur just before the return of Jesus.