© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Couy Griffin - New Mexico Cowboy, Jan 6th +
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • February 14, 2022
{MIRRORED}
Mel K & Couy Griffin Founder of Cowboys For Trump & Jan 6 Political Victim Catch Up 2-14-22
Mel welcomes back Couy or as many know him, Founder of Cowboys For Trump. Couy is a proud patriot, a New Mexican County Commissioner and is being persecuted and harassed for his political beliefs. Couy was a political prisoner held after he was taken from the grounds around the Capital on January 6.
Getting educated, activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us on The Reawaken America Tour. We encourage you all to show up at any patriot event and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving candidates & patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
Mel K & Couy Griffin Founder of Cowboys For Trump & Jan 6 Political Victim Catch Up 2-14-22
Mel welcomes back Couy or as many know him, Founder of Cowboys For Trump. Couy is a proud patriot, a New Mexican County Commissioner and is being persecuted and harassed for his political beliefs. Couy was a political prisoner held after he was taken from the grounds around the Capital on January 6.
Getting educated, activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us on The Reawaken America Tour. We encourage you all to show up at any patriot event and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving candidates & patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.