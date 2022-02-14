Couy Griffin - New Mexico Cowboy, Jan 6th +

{MIRRORED}



Mel K & Couy Griffin Founder of Cowboys For Trump & Jan 6 Political Victim Catch Up 2-14-22



Mel welcomes back Couy or as many know him, Founder of Cowboys For Trump. Couy is a proud patriot, a New Mexican County Commissioner and is being persecuted and harassed for his political beliefs. Couy was a political prisoner held after he was taken from the grounds around the Capital on January 6.



Getting educated, activated and getting in the fight is critical for each and every constitutionally minded, god, country & family loving human on earth. One way to activate is to join us on The Reawaken America Tour. We encourage you all to show up at any patriot event and also to support all constitutional, freedom loving candidates & patriots in our collective mission to retake our country and way of life. Together we are unstoppable!