Collapse is Coming - What Will You Do?

System collapse is knocking on the door. Economic collapse, the supply chain, the electrical power grid and more. What will you do when the things you take for granted are no longer functional? The TimeKeeper asks some pointed questions for introspection and contemplation. When the planned destruction starts, what will you do?
More On YouTube At: www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
Music:
Song: Tense Sad Piano
Composer: Ashot-Danielyan
Link: https://pixabay.com/music/modern-classical-tense-sad-piano-111679/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.