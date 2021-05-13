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Pandemic – Smoking Gun
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640 views • May 13, 2021
Proof revealed that Fauci funded Wuhan Bio-weapon research to combine five strains of virus. Gates and Soros also implicated.
Infowars video
https://www.infowars.com/posts/smoking-gun-video-fauci-project-manager-confesses-to-creating-covid-19/
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Infowars video
https://www.infowars.com/posts/smoking-gun-video-fauci-project-manager-confesses-to-creating-covid-19/
Subscribe to my North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
My books – and several free pdf reports – on my website – US sales only.
https://northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop/
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
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