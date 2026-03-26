IRGC Beneath the earth, between the missiles, they pray

Beneath the earth, between the missiles, they pray.

First-ever footage from inside one of the IRGC Aerospace Force's underground missile cities; soldiers performing Maghrib prayer as Operation True Promise 4 continues above ground.

Adding:

Surprise, Surprise... Trump lied - about (Trump asks Steve Witkoff for permission to disclose that Iran gifted the U.S. 10 "big boats of oil" as tribute to show they're serious about making a peace deal.)

Bloomberg tanker data shows no evidence of the eight oil tankers Trump claimed were in the Strait of Hormuz.

Only two Iran-linked LPG carriers were observed leaving the Persian Gulf on Thursday—likely the “extra two” he mentioned.

While some vessels disable tracking for security reasons, most ships recently transiting Hormuz have kept their signals on.

In total, just four vessels—a pair of bulk carriers, one container ship, and one LPG carrier—were confirmed exiting in recent days.

Adding:

Channel 15 in Hebrew: Finance Minister Smotrich shouted at the Chief of Staff during a Cabinet meeting and said to him:

"Hezbollah is the one running the battle and controlling us. Enough of this fear of a major, comprehensive battle."



@DDGeopolitics



@DDGeopolitics