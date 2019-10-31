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Politics - WTC 1993 was an FBI job - History
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23 views • October 31, 2019
Politics - WTC 1993 was an FBI job - History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2vpcABWJiY
posted to YT on Apr 23, 2008
corbettreport
348K subscribers
For more details on this startling case, read the New York Times article on the subject
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2vpcABWJiY
posted to YT on Apr 23, 2008
corbettreport
348K subscribers
For more details on this startling case, read the New York Times article on the subject
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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