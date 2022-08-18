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The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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1452 views • August 18, 2022

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The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol


MMS which is commonly known as Miracle Mineral Solution is a powerful oxidizing agent that kills and removes pathogens, bad bacteria, parasites, candida, and many other things that affect a lot of people's health in a very negative way.


When you start out with using MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) you need to be very careful to not take too much too quickly otherwise it will induce intense die off symptoms within your body and it will make you feel awful.


So in this video "The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Starting Protocol" I go into explaining in great depth how to perform the MMS starting protocol safely, this MMS protocol is designed in a specific way where you start with way less than 1 full drop of activated MMS per dose.


This MMS protocol is designed for people who are wanting to take MMS for the first time, people who get intense detox symptoms at 1 drop of activated MMS, or people who have serious chronic health issues, I highly recommend this video to any of these types of people I just mentioned.


Because by following this MMS protocol you can gradually increase the dose from a very low dose such as 1/8th of a drop of MMS which is the safest way to be able to work towards 1 full drop and higher which is required with the MMS protocol 1000 and other various internal MMS protocols.


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