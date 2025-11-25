Explore Medi-Share’s Flexible Programs Offering Telehealth and Real Savings - Dr. Ian Day





Healthcare coverage in America has grown increasingly expensive, placing a heavy burden on families. Medi-Share believes healthcare shouldn’t be driven by money or corporatism. Rather than operating as traditional insurance, Medi-Share offers Christians a community of believers who voluntarily share the cost of medical emergencies and other eligible needs. Founded in 1993 under Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share is a nonprofit sharing ministry rooted in Scripture. Led by chief medical officer Dr. Ian Day, it emphasizes a Christ-centered approach and a strong record of caring for members. It supports critical needs - from emergencies and telehealth to behavioral-health services - inviting believers to “share each other’s burdens” and pray for one another.









TAKEAWAYS





Medi-Share staff members always offer to pray with you on the phone and last year they logged over 450,000 prayers





1 Corinthians 6:19 reminds us that our bodies are temples, given by God - therefore, it is critical to take care of our health





The physical component of life is connected to the spiritual and wellness is an act of worship





Secular healthcare often focuses merely on the physical symptoms, but not on the underlying causes









