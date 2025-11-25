BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Explore Medi-Share’s Flexible Programs Offering Telehealth and Real Savings - Dr. Ian Day
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
5 views • 21 hours ago


Healthcare coverage in America has grown increasingly expensive, placing a heavy burden on families. Medi-Share believes healthcare shouldn’t be driven by money or corporatism. Rather than operating as traditional insurance, Medi-Share offers Christians a community of believers who voluntarily share the cost of medical emergencies and other eligible needs. Founded in 1993 under Christian Care Ministry, Medi-Share is a nonprofit sharing ministry rooted in Scripture. Led by chief medical officer Dr. Ian Day, it emphasizes a Christ-centered approach and a strong record of caring for members. It supports critical needs - from emergencies and telehealth to behavioral-health services - inviting believers to “share each other’s burdens” and pray for one another.



TAKEAWAYS


Medi-Share staff members always offer to pray with you on the phone and last year they logged over 450,000 prayers


1 Corinthians 6:19 reminds us that our bodies are temples, given by God - therefore, it is critical to take care of our health


The physical component of life is connected to the spiritual and wellness is an act of worship


Secular healthcare often focuses merely on the physical symptoms, but not on the underlying causes



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Apply With Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Medi-Share video: https://bit.ly/4qP3qGF

Medi-Share Testimony video: https://bit.ly/489NCFJ


🔗 CONNECT WITH MEDISHARE

Website: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyChristianCare

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/medishare/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnw1p1Kx-XGlxkHMDaN7oA


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#CounterCultureMom #TinaGriffin #TheCounterCultureMomShow #IanDay #medishare #HealthCareSharing #ChristianHealthCare #FaithBasedHealth #MedicalCostSharing #HealthcareCommunity #HealthSharingMinistry #FaithAndHealth #HealthSupportNetwork #AffordableFaithCare #ChristianCareCommunity #HealthInsurance #AffordableHealthCare


Keywords
americachristjesushealthcaremedicaldoctorsmedicarementalnon profitphysical healingtelehealthtina griffincounter culture mom showbehavioraldr ian daymedi sharechristian care ministry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy