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What is a virus - Excellent explanation of “virology” & danger of face nappies
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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94 views • January 23, 2022
What is a virus - Excellent explanation of “virology” & danger of face nappies

So what is a virus, and how can a virus be seen? Addressing the pink elephant in the room pertaining to scientific practice, electron microscopy, histology, and the misinterpretations within modern biology in general.

Yes, sars cov 2 is NOT isolated, purified and proven to exists. Yes, viruses are NOT living organisms and therefore have no mechanism to spread and attack. Nature was not designed to kill us. Nature was designed to work in harmony. It is counter productive and self defeating for it not to. Virology is based on the now debunked false notion that humans are sterile. We are not —so this “science” is outdated. We are made up of living organisms that HEAL us. They have been calling our healing process a disease (like seasonal DETOX, called flu). ALL of their “science” goes against and attempts to manipulate Nature. And therefore it is WRONG. Period. If you filter ALL of their “science” through whether it goes WITH Nature or against it you will always have your answer. On ANY issue.

t’s a fact that no pathogenic virus has ever been found in any bodily fluid of anybody that’s been sick.
To culture a virus – take unpure virus, mix in fetal calf serum, cultivate in monkey kidney cells, and it kills the cells. And that’s supposed to be proof of a “virus”.

source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thsDCmtkcOA
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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