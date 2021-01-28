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$5 VS $10 PreRoll Challenge
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • January 28, 2021
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State.

Join The Talking Hedge and Cannabis Legalization News as we compare a $5 joint VS a $10 joint recommended by Budtender Eric of Euphorium in Covington, WA.

$5 Juicy Joints (grape) is a preroll with 90% THC distillate and kief
VS
$10 High Tide's Face Mints 1g preroll (14.4% THC)

Last month, we rated GABRIEL's Diamond Medley an 86% (1g concentrate, BHO extract, 89% total cannabinoids) recommended by Nate from Kush Klub in Shoreline, WA.

Guest:
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging

Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
jointprerollblunt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy