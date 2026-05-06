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Exposing How Data Centers are the Backbone of the Beast System w/ Sarah Westall
Man in America
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Most people think the data center explosion is about AI. It is not. I sit down with independent journalist and podcaster Sarah Westall to expose what is really being built: a decades-long surveillance grid tracking every American, on every device, all the time. We also get into Sarah's antitrust lawsuit against Google and why conversations like this one are being scrubbed from every major platform. The beast system is being assembled around us. The window to resist it is closing. Visit Sarah’s campaign website: https://www.givesendgo.com/endgovcoercion Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy