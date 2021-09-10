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Enzymedom: UK Satanic 'Emergency Alerts' Coming to 'a Phone Near You' SOON [10.09.2021]
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93 views • September 10, 2021
FEAR... All a Part and Parcel of the Sartanic Fearmonger Æropaganda plan!!!
https://www.gov.uk/alerts ->
Emergency Alerts is a new service from the UK government. It’s expected to launch in autumn 2021.
Emergency alerts will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.
In an emergency, your phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.
What happens when you get an alert?
https://www.gov.uk/alerts/when-you-get-an-alert
Anarchistic freelance journo, exposing Satanic Ritual Abuse, and all connected to Satanism, auditing corruption, fighting for all children's futures.
Once an Anarchist always an Anarchist.
Most content on my channel is filmed and recorded myself.
Freelance journo for https://walledin.co.uk/about/
Twitch live streams https://www.twitch.tv/enzymedom
The OBS platform i use https://streamlabs.com/
Enzymedom Walled in Media
Enzymedom
1975 Subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LSpB0gBY0f6e/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
https://www.gov.uk/alerts ->
Emergency Alerts is a new service from the UK government. It’s expected to launch in autumn 2021.
Emergency alerts will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.
In an emergency, your phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.
What happens when you get an alert?
https://www.gov.uk/alerts/when-you-get-an-alert
Anarchistic freelance journo, exposing Satanic Ritual Abuse, and all connected to Satanism, auditing corruption, fighting for all children's futures.
Once an Anarchist always an Anarchist.
Most content on my channel is filmed and recorded myself.
Freelance journo for https://walledin.co.uk/about/
Twitch live streams https://www.twitch.tv/enzymedom
The OBS platform i use https://streamlabs.com/
Enzymedom Walled in Media
Enzymedom
1975 Subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LSpB0gBY0f6e/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/enzymedom/
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