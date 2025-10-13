“Nobel Savages”, Mexican CATHOLIC, Brack Rain, Freemasonry, Mex-Ass Rangers, Shaka Zulu, Anti-gun Trump

SR 2025-10-09 #224

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #224: 09 October 2025

Topic list:

* The “Numunuu” were demons, SAVAGES, NOT “noble savages”.

* Mexico’s requirement for becoming Mexican.

* “Rosamund Pike” doesn’t have much Jesidue, she’s got this instead.

* The Freemasons behind MEX-ASS (Austin, Hays, Hays, Ford).

* The truth about Pike’s character in “Hostiles”.

* “BRACK RAIN”—the shocking truth behind Jap feudalism.

* “I just saw an amazing thing! Sexretary of Romeland Security ‘Kristi’ Noem praying for ICE, ICE, BABY!”

* The TRUTH about “militia” vs. “National Guard”.

* The WHITE COP that shot the POH BLACK MAN was a...

* Civil War Pocket Pool

* Famous Ranger capture: JOHN WESLEY Hardin.

* The murder of Irene Garza: ANOTHER Pedo Shuffle.

* Steven’s worried, he’s not gotten any notifications about Johnny on Twatter. FOR ___ING REAL?

* “The assassination of Shaka Zulu!”

* Is it legal for 18-year-olds to buy a gun? Trump and Bondo say NO.

* Is Donald Trump “pro 2A”? Ask “Stephen Paddock”, the bump-stock mass murderer!

