“Nobel Savages”, Mexican CATHOLIC, Brack Rain, Freemasonry, Mex-Ass Rangers, Shaka Zulu, Anti-gun Trump

SR 2025-10-09 #224
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #224: 09 October 2025
Topic list:
* The “Numunuu” were demons, SAVAGES, NOT “noble savages”.
* Mexico’s requirement for becoming Mexican.
* “Rosamund Pike” doesn’t have much Jesidue, she’s got this instead.
* The Freemasons behind MEX-ASS (Austin, Hays, Hays, Ford).
* The truth about Pike’s character in “Hostiles”.
* “BRACK RAIN”—the shocking truth behind Jap feudalism.
* “I just saw an amazing thing! Sexretary of Romeland Security ‘Kristi’ Noem praying for ICE, ICE, BABY!”
* The TRUTH about “militia” vs. “National Guard”.
* The WHITE COP that shot the POH BLACK MAN was a...
* Civil War Pocket Pool
* Famous Ranger capture: JOHN WESLEY Hardin.
* The murder of Irene Garza: ANOTHER Pedo Shuffle.
* Steven’s worried, he’s not gotten any notifications about Johnny on Twatter. FOR ___ING REAL?
* “The assassination of Shaka Zulu!”
* Is it legal for 18-year-olds to buy a gun? Trump and Bondo say NO.
* Is Donald Trump “pro 2A”? Ask “Stephen Paddock”, the bump-stock mass murderer!
