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God Made You Gay. God Created You. You Are Wonderfully Made. God Loves You Just the way You are. 🌈
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11 views • April 16, 2022
God Made You Gay; He Loves You and I have Bible Scripture to Prove it! 🌈
Jeremiah 1:5
Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee;
🌈Fact 1: God formed you in your mothers womb.
Psalm 139:14 KJV
I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
🌈Fact 2: You are wonderfully made.
Matthew 19:12 KJV
For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother's womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven's sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.
Recap:
Eunuchs are Born That Way (God formed you)
Made By Man (Someone cuts your balls off)
Made by Yourself (You cut your balls off)
What is a Eunuch?
Someone who has been castrated.
Someone whose testicles have been removed.
Someone deprived of testes (testosterone).
An ineffectual person.
🌈Fact 3: Eunuchs are (A) Born That Way (2) Intentionally Made By Man (3) Made by themselves for the Glory of God.
Homosexual Linked to Low Testosterone
Researchers at Masters and Johnson Sex Research Institute in St. Louis found that men who are homosexual generally have lower levels of testosterone in their blood than do heterosexual men.
https://www.nytimes.com/1971/11/18/archives/homosexuality-linked-to-hormone-level.html
Source of Scriptures: Online KJV Bible
#lgbtqia
#queer
#loveyourself
#love
#identity
#identify
#rainbow
#godislove
#lesbian
#gay
#bisexual
#transgender
#asexual
#hybrid
#intersex
#community
#pride
#freedom
#inclusive
#gender
Jeremiah 1:5
Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee;
🌈Fact 1: God formed you in your mothers womb.
Psalm 139:14 KJV
I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.
🌈Fact 2: You are wonderfully made.
Matthew 19:12 KJV
For there are some eunuchs, which were so born from their mother's womb: and there are some eunuchs, which were made eunuchs of men: and there be eunuchs, which have made themselves eunuchs for the kingdom of heaven's sake. He that is able to receive it, let him receive it.
Recap:
Eunuchs are Born That Way (God formed you)
Made By Man (Someone cuts your balls off)
Made by Yourself (You cut your balls off)
What is a Eunuch?
Someone who has been castrated.
Someone whose testicles have been removed.
Someone deprived of testes (testosterone).
An ineffectual person.
🌈Fact 3: Eunuchs are (A) Born That Way (2) Intentionally Made By Man (3) Made by themselves for the Glory of God.
Homosexual Linked to Low Testosterone
Researchers at Masters and Johnson Sex Research Institute in St. Louis found that men who are homosexual generally have lower levels of testosterone in their blood than do heterosexual men.
https://www.nytimes.com/1971/11/18/archives/homosexuality-linked-to-hormone-level.html
Source of Scriptures: Online KJV Bible
#lgbtqia
#queer
#loveyourself
#love
#identity
#identify
#rainbow
#godislove
#lesbian
#gay
#bisexual
#transgender
#asexual
#hybrid
#intersex
#community
#pride
#freedom
#inclusive
#gender
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