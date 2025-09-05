BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates: AI is "a mind-blowing building block in terms of the speed of coming up with drugs".
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10078 followers
1 day ago

Bill Gates: AI is "a mind-blowing building block in terms of the speed of coming up with drugs".

"Sometimes we get lucky, like these obesity drugs... We didn't even understand the mechanism, we kind of lucked into that one."

"But more and more, the new medicines for cancer, or neurological things like Alzheimer's, will be because we've been able to model what is the disease state."  

"And hopefully that means that your health costs for the aging society aren't overwhelming you... because so much of the spending would have to go on just taking care of the elderly people."

Will you be lining up to take any of Bill Gates' AI-developed drugs and vaccines? 🤔

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

