Michael Yon: The Global Border Collapse is a Declaration of War as Military Aged Men from Gaza Flood the US
Rick Langley
Michael Yon: The Global Border Collapse is a Declaration of War as Military Aged Men from Gaza Flood the US

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.com/

reports from the Darién Gap on the flood of military aged men from the middle east crossing the southern US border.

