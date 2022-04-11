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Dr. Robert Malone: Good research shows that the early deliberate blockade of covid treatment by the U.S. government has caused more than 500,000 deaths in the United States. If the U.S. government and other governments allow the use of ivermectin to treat the covid virus, more people will be cured, rather than to make money, even if pharmaceutical companies have paid taxes to the government.