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Pentagon's Bio-Lab Talking Points Are Lies
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230 views • March 11, 2022
Questions Everyone Should Be Asking
* We initially believed Team [Bidan]’s denial.
* Shocker: yes, there are biolabs.
* We have a lot of important questions about these labs — and need honest answers.
* U.S. media on labs: that’s a Russian talking point.
* Not all Soviet weapons were destroyed, secured.
* U.S. embassy admitted to joint research operations.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300289316001
* We initially believed Team [Bidan]’s denial.
* Shocker: yes, there are biolabs.
* We have a lot of important questions about these labs — and need honest answers.
* U.S. media on labs: that’s a Russian talking point.
* Not all Soviet weapons were destroyed, secured.
* U.S. embassy admitted to joint research operations.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300289316001
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