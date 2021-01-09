© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Γιαννης Μπιτζαρακης Όσοι θέλουν να αυτοκτονήσουν ας κάνουν το εμβόλιο
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • January 09, 2021
Γιαννης Μπιτζαρακης
Όσοι θέλουν να αυτοκτονήσουν ας κάνουν το εμβόλιο
Ποιος είναι ο πραγματικός λογος που μας θέλουν στα 2 μέτρα απόσταση μεταξύ μας ;
Ποια η σχέση του «εμβολίου» με το 5G κ τα ραδιοσήματα ;
Ότι πρέπει να ξέρετε μαζεμένα σε πολύ απλή γλώσσα.
Όσοι θέλουν να αυτοκτονήσουν ας κάνουν το εμβόλιο
Ποιος είναι ο πραγματικός λογος που μας θέλουν στα 2 μέτρα απόσταση μεταξύ μας ;
Ποια η σχέση του «εμβολίου» με το 5G κ τα ραδιοσήματα ;
Ότι πρέπει να ξέρετε μαζεμένα σε πολύ απλή γλώσσα.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.