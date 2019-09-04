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Owen Shroyer Feeds The Homeless Outside Of City Hall
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24 views • September 04, 2019
The War Room goes mobile as Owen Shroyer feeds Austin's homeless right from the comfort of his very own "tent city". Owen explains why all Americans should be concerned about failing liberal policies that ruin the inner cities.
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