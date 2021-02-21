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China Given the Keys to the Kingdom .. America's Power Grid
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512 views • February 21, 2021
Last week Biden suspends Trump’s EO barring foreign nations from interfering with US power Grid (specifically China) for 90 days without explanation.
Suddenly all of Texas loses power. MSM pretends entire power grid runs off windmills like Texas is an Amish Farm in 1920.
Suddenly all of Texas loses power. MSM pretends entire power grid runs off windmills like Texas is an Amish Farm in 1920.
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