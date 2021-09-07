© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMOKING GUN: Fauci Ordered Construction of COVID-19 Virus, FOIA Docs Show
Follow
3
Share
Report
341 views • September 07, 2021
thanks to materials released through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by The Intercept against the National Institutes of Health (which were unredacted enough to toss Fauci under the bus), we now know that Fauci-funded EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based nonprofit headed by Peter Daszak, was absolutely engaged in gain-of-function research to make chimeric SARS-based coronaviruses, which they confirmed could infect human cells. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/foia-release-fauci-funded-construction-of-chimeric-coronaviruses-in-wuhan/
Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.