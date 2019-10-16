Trump On CNN Fraud: 'Zucker May Resign' As Veritas Slams CNN In Expose Part 2 - 1653-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUEST: The R_Rated Conservative : RRC was born and raised in Providence Rhode Island and now lives just a few hours South of Boston Massachusetts - 6 months ago he made a decision to challenge social media platforms that had begun to censor the way every day Americans talk about politics - Sick of men in suits that stifle the truth with political correctness, RRC decided to establish his own brand of speech and developed a social media podcast in a language everyone understands - If his Son decides to become a YouTuber someday - It is RRC’s hope he as a Father did his part in paving the way for him to speak the way he wants to in The United States Of America -
E-Militia Article: Trump On CNN Fraud: ‘Zucker May Resign’ As Veritas Slams CNN In Expose Part 2 http://ow.ly/dsFf30pIYRw
B4IN ARTICLE: Trump On CNN Fraud: 'Zucker May Resign' As Veritas Slams CNN In Expose Part 2 | Alternative http://ow.ly/6SWP30pIYQU
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/