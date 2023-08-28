Create New Account
Mike Lindell's Election Crime Device
You Silenced Me
Published 21 hours ago

This Wireless Monitoring Device (WMD) debunks the Fake News theory. That election machines are not connected to the internet. The election machines were connected to the internet and that's how Biden became president. The Democrats stole the 2020 election from President Trump. And this device will help keep the 2024 election fair. Thanks to Mike Lindell.

trumpfake newsdemocratspoliticsrepublicansarrestcourtinternetconspiracy theoryvotemachinevotingsave americaelectronic deviceballot

