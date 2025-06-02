6/1/2025

Joel 3:1-2 Hosea 3:4-5 No Two State Solution!

Intro: God promised in the Abrahamic Covenant they would be His people and occupy His land Genesis 12 and 15. Genesis 12:2-3 is the promise And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: 3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. 6 And Abram passed through the land unto the place of Sichem, unto the plain of Moreh. And the Canaanite was then in the land. 7 And the Lord appeared unto Abram, and said, Unto thy seed will I give this land: and there builded he an altar unto the Lord, who appeared unto him.

Genesis 15:18 is the boundaries of the land. In the same day the Lord made a covenant with Abram, saying, Unto thy seed have I given this land, from the river of Egypt unto the great river, the river Euphrates: And that means that they must occupy the land again in the last days. Ezekiel chapters 36 and 37 God tells His people that they will occupy the land again in the last days. They will be brought from the gentile nations after being scattered among the gentiles.

The UN wants Two States. Israel and Palestine. It might happen. I can’t say it won’t…. but one thing I can say….God is not going to be happy about it and will destroy those who try to do it!