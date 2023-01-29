How the Dream Script is Written

Understanding how your dreams are scripted can help you along your dream journey. Sometimes there is an introduction, different chapters, and a conclusion.
To see these videos in a methodical order visit https://shannacurry.com/dreams/
These videos are available for everyone because of you. Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/
Email: [email protected]
Do you want to talk to me about your dream journey? Do you want to understand regular elements that appear in your dreams or discuss how you could intertwine your dreams into your spiritual growth? You can book a 1-hour Skype call at https://shannacurry.com/dreamjourney/
These calls are for everyone. If you want to donate, you can do so through my website.
Blog: https://shannacurry.com/blog/
In Lak’ech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.