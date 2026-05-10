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Why do they keep pushing mammograms when safer options exist?
Mammograms are a multi-billion-dollar industry that does more harm than good. They crush the breast under massive pressure and deliver ionizing radiation 1,000× stronger than a chest X-ray — which can stimulate tumor growth, spread cancer cells, and cause new cancers, heart disease, and lung cancer.
False-positive rate is 50-70%. For every 1 life possibly saved out of 2,000 women screened, 50 get unnecessary surgery/chemo/radiation, hundreds more endure extra radiation and biopsies, and 70-80% of “tumors” found aren’t even cancer.
Ultrasound and QT thermography use zero radiation, have far fewer false positives, 40× higher resolution than MRI, and detect abnormalities 8–10 years earlier. They’re already standard in countries that ditched harmful 3D mammograms. Yet insurance refuses to cover the better options.
Mammograms need to be a thing of the past.