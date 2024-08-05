American Doctor Recounts his Experience in Gaza as a part of an Aid Mission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An American doctor recounts his experience as a part of an aid mission to Gaza
He noted that even though he has been doing aid work in conflict zones for over 30 years, what he saw in just a single week in Gaza is worse than all of those experiences combined. He recalled seeing shredded children, and children with multiple sniper bullets lodged into their chests and the side of their heads.