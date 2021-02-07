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Do the Right Thing!
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70 views • February 07, 2021
In this video, Derrall reflects on some basic differences between The Greater Reset Activation, sponsored by The Conscious Resistance Network, and The Great Reset, sponsored by the World Economic Forum.
Both of these virtual meetings were held during the last week of January, but are intended to set the tone for the year 2021 and beyond.
This video contains an urgent plea -- Do the Right Thing!
~~~~~~~
Fiftyplusfreedom website:
https://fiftyplusfreedom.com/
Fiftyplusfreedom on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
The Conscious Resistance Network:
https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7
The Greater Reset Activation:
https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4
~~~~~~~
Both of these virtual meetings were held during the last week of January, but are intended to set the tone for the year 2021 and beyond.
This video contains an urgent plea -- Do the Right Thing!
~~~~~~~
Fiftyplusfreedom website:
https://fiftyplusfreedom.com/
Fiftyplusfreedom on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
The Conscious Resistance Network:
https://odysee.com/@theconsciousresistance:7
The Greater Reset Activation:
https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4
~~~~~~~
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