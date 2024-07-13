Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 July 2024 Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of two videos of this Saturday rally, this one covering the action and speech at Queen Victoria Market. Our message helps make the passing public aware of gross injustices by our government and our medical institutions. We pray for a just end to this hybrid war that has been going on since the start of Covid, if not before.