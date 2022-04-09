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Taped Confession, Election Fraud Nuke: Explosive Evidence of PA Fraud "Bigger than Watergate."
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130 views • April 09, 2022
We all know the 2020 election was rigged. It's astounding that more details as to how are still coming to light. Trial attorney Stefanie Lambert joined the Stew Peters show on Friday, sharing undeniable evidence of the crimes committed in Pennsylvania, specifically Philadelphia.
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