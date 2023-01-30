Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Head Spills The Beans - Pt 2
30 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published 19 hours ago |

Be sure that you watched Part 1 of this report.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Sourced From:

Mark Dice

https://www.youtube.com/@markdice

Original video source:

Project Veritas with James O'Keefe

https://www.projectveritas.com/news

Closing Music Theme:

'Circus Calliope' - Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Note:

There is no connection between the above sources and this channel.

Keywords
project veritasbio weaponsmark dicepfizergain of functiongain of function researchukraine labsbio labsbio weapons labswuhan labs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket