© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brass & Iron: Who are the Oathkeepers? Episode 17
Follow
2
Share
Report
22 views • January 15, 2022
In this video, I examine the Oathkeepers, Stewart Rhodes, and Ray Epps. Are they informants? What was their involvement in the sabotage of January 6, 2021 Capitol Protest.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Alex Jones
https://youtu.be/9iWsz9zSI64
Pete Santilli-Stewart Rhodes
https://rumble.com/vsjvh2-petes-message-to-alex-jones-over-stewart-rhodes-charges.html
Warroom- 1/6
https://rumble.com/vimnof-was-jan.-6-the-result-of-an-intelligence-set-up.html
60 minutes
https://youtu.be/32h3Ua4nksg
Warroom-Ray Epps
https://rumble.com/vp61d3-who-is-ray-epps.html
news.com.au
https://youtu.be/EB09sYBuLWs
Ted Cruz
https://youtu.be/DZQRetozhSY
Beastie Boys Sabotage
https://youtu.be/z5rRZdiu1UE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6 #Oathkeepers #StewartRhodes #RayEpps #Maga #Trump, #Patriots
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thewd40?page=1
Donate
http://kandisstaylor.com
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Michael McCann Detroit City Ambient-Deus Ex: Human Revolution Soundtrack-2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRoHpfhEPCY&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=70
Links
Alex Jones
https://youtu.be/9iWsz9zSI64
Pete Santilli-Stewart Rhodes
https://rumble.com/vsjvh2-petes-message-to-alex-jones-over-stewart-rhodes-charges.html
Warroom- 1/6
https://rumble.com/vimnof-was-jan.-6-the-result-of-an-intelligence-set-up.html
60 minutes
https://youtu.be/32h3Ua4nksg
Warroom-Ray Epps
https://rumble.com/vp61d3-who-is-ray-epps.html
news.com.au
https://youtu.be/EB09sYBuLWs
Ted Cruz
https://youtu.be/DZQRetozhSY
Beastie Boys Sabotage
https://youtu.be/z5rRZdiu1UE
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#J6 #Oathkeepers #StewartRhodes #RayEpps #Maga #Trump, #Patriots
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.