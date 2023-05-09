Create New Account
GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH
Rick Langley
Published 20 hours ago

Geomagnetic storms are possible on May 10th and 11th in response to an incoming CME from reversed-polarity sunspot AR3296. [with subtitles]

The Threat of a Super-EMP

https://www.tldm.org/news57/the-threat-of-a-super-emp.htm






Keywords
geomagnetic storm watchmay 10th and 11thcme from reversed-polarity sunspot ar3296

