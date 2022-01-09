Turn it off!

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Blondie Broadcast
Blondie Broadcast
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81 views • January 09, 2022
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment

It’s biblical compilations
https://youtu.be/UZzyj0m82hg

👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery

🇺🇸 Need to know links updated weekly
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNnJqvQkiyWWiHMCEbrzh_Y8Y_SNtq9E-

👛 Donation/tips or pledge:
https://cash.app/$BlondieBroadcast
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast

☀Blondie Broadcast PLATFORMS:
Rumble:
http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Patriots Broadcast America:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6UyntC-qt5mmHDZV6AzH1Q
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
🪶 Shrewdwood Forest: Herbalism, light work, natural tips
https://youtube.com/channel/UCXr1Nj5dd_E7MQRY5AyLWGQ
YouTube notifications:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg

🇺🇸 MILITARY DOCUMENTS
DoD Law of War Manual: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/law_war_manual15.pdf
CONPLAN-8888 document: http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/images/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pdf
US Military Law documents: https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_Law/MLR_site-map.html
Domestic Operational Law 2021 Handbook for Judge Advocates: https://tjaglcs.army.mil/documents/35956/56919/2021+DOPLAW+Handbook+for+Judge+Advocates.pdf/9350efbc-b5c0-2294-952f-94fb1170111d?t=1624915611838
Re: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9ChZIZbmpjZ8/
🕶 MJ12 tweet Archives:
https://mega.nz/folder/uGgi1DLZ#LnaxLnLk_8q2E7N2NYJQ2A
🗝 Original MEGA MEMES:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
Wikileaks Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/

📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast / linked to most apps
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
❤️https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539
🟠Reason podcast:
https://reason.fm/podcast/blondie-broadcast

369 🐝 We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
American Ingenuity
Miracles happen everyday!
#Republic
#WWG1WGA
#MAGA
#Slings&Arrows

🐸 Gab, Parler, Twitter
Blondiebroadcast@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest;
neither anything hid, that shall not be known
and come to light." Luke 8:17

🇺🇸 TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical advice.
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