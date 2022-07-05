AZUSA ST. MEETING 7-3-22

Jesus is coming back very, VERY soon to take His faithful home, to Rapture us out of harm's way. 1 Thessalonians 5:9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ. Are you Born Again? Are you washed in the blood? These are very important questions these days as WE ARE THE LAST GENERATION. If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this Last Days Ministry and mailing out Bibles, books and the CDs, free water filters & 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You. https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg ........................... I now offer religious exemption letters for 'work' or for 'school'. If you desire one of these exemption forms state which form you are interested in (FOR WORK) or (FOR SCHOOL) (or both) and for a donation of any amount I will send you your form, this is to cover expenses. Just click the Paypal link and in the comments, area place your FORM request and be sure to include your name and address. Or you can mail in your request. Thank You & God Bless. ................................. See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers. WITH MUCH LOVE AND MORE GRACE FROM ABOVE. You are 'NOT Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! I am still shipping out free water filters to the needy. * ( I AM TEMP. OUT OF THE CERAMIC FILTERS I USE TO BUILD WATER FILTERS WITH, I SHOULD BE ABLE TO SHIP WATER FILTERS IN ABOUT 10 TO 14 DAYS. CHECK BACK HERE TO SEE IF THEY ARE REPOSTED AS THEN I WILL HAVE THEM BACK IN STOCK & READY TO SHIP). (ALL PROCEEDS & ALL GIFTS) GO TO PAY FOR FREE Bibles, books, CDs & water filters to those who ask for them. I do NOT take any salary or any perks for my work in the Lord. If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf * Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE ** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.) God Bless you for your faithfulness to God. I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 (or more ) FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks, to stuff in Bibles or books you or passing out or for your church. IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE IF YOU WOULD LIKE FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING) IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE) * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg *(IF YOU WOULD LIKE A (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.) Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb